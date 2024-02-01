ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Almost 50°C: the UN confirms a new temperature record for Europe

Almost 50°C: the UN confirms a new temperature record for Europe

Kyiv

The United Nations World Meteorological Organization has officially confirmed that Italy has set a new temperature record for continental Europe - 48.8°C, recorded in Syracuse, Sicily, on August 11, 2021.

The World Meteorological Organization at the United Nations has officially confirmed a new temperature record for continental Europe. This was reported by UNN with reference to the WMO report. 

Details

A new record was set in Italy on August 11, 2021. The air temperature then was 48.8°C. An international team of atmospheric scientists was able to verify this temperature because it was recorded by an automatic weather station in Siracusa on the Italian island of Sicily

- the organization said. 

It is noted that the WMO Committee of Experts is currently conducting a number of other studies, including whether last year's tropical cyclone Freddy broke the record for the longest tropical cyclone.

Extreme temperature records in 2024 may exceed the level of the previous year: why the El Niño phenomenon01.01.24, 19:09 • 148747 views

Addendum

The WMO recalled that the previous temperature record for continental Europe was 48.0°C. It was recorded on July 10, 1977, in Athens and Elefsina, Greece.

"The extreme temperatures presented to the WMO for consideration are 'snapshots' of our current climate. It is quite possible that greater extremes will occur in Europe in the future

- said the WMO Rapporteur on Climate and Extreme Weather .

Recall

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has officially confirmed that 2023 was the warmest year on record - and by a huge margin.

The average annual global temperature was almost 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
Contact us about advertising