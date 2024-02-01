Almost 50°C: the UN confirms a new temperature record for Europe

The World Meteorological Organization at the United Nations has officially confirmed a new temperature record for continental Europe. This was reported by UNN with reference to the WMO report.

Details

A new record was set in Italy on August 11, 2021. The air temperature then was 48.8°C. An international team of atmospheric scientists was able to verify this temperature because it was recorded by an automatic weather station in Siracusa on the Italian island of Sicily - the organization said.

It is noted that the WMO Committee of Experts is currently conducting a number of other studies, including whether last year's tropical cyclone Freddy broke the record for the longest tropical cyclone.

Addendum

The WMO recalled that the previous temperature record for continental Europe was 48.0°C. It was recorded on July 10, 1977, in Athens and Elefsina, Greece.

"The extreme temperatures presented to the WMO for consideration are 'snapshots' of our current climate. It is quite possible that greater extremes will occur in Europe in the future - said the WMO Rapporteur on Climate and Extreme Weather .

Recall

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has officially confirmed that 2023 was the warmest year on record - and by a huge margin.

The average annual global temperature was almost 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels