Almost 50 enemy drones destroyed in the sky - Air Force
Kyiv • UNN
On August 2, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 53 attack drones of various types, most of which were flying towards Kyiv. As of 4:00 PM, air defense destroyed 48 enemy UAVs.
On August 2, the enemy managed to launch an attack from the northern direction, using 53 attack drones of various types. Most were in the direction of the capital of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
The enemy carried out a repeated attack, after the night attack, using 53 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitation drones of various types, which flew in the direction of the capital of Ukraine.
A significant number of downed drones are reported.
As of 4:00 p.m., 48 enemy UAVs have been shot down/suppressed by air defense.
At the same time, the military warns:
The enemy attack continues, as of 4:00 p.m., new groups of Russian drones are being detected in the airspace of Ukraine in Chernihiv and Sumy regions.
Recall
As a result of the enemy attack on Sumy on the night of September 2, people were injured.
On the night of September 1, Russia attacked Ukraine with 86 attack drones and imitation drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down or suppressed 76 enemy UAVs.