Almost 50 enemy drones destroyed in the sky - Air Force

11:50 AM • 24775 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM • 49689 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
10:24 AM • 89916 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 106207 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 59748 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 121005 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 45474 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 81579 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 52712 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 107495 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 207379 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 207146 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 196642 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 193590 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 187758 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in SeptemberSeptember 2, 06:50 AM • 67857 views
Andriy Parubiy
Xi Jinping
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000Photo02:15 PM • 12 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideo11:20 AM • 18786 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance10:43 AM • 22183 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.08:32 AM • 37328 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 81571 views
The New York Times
ChatGPT
Fox News
The Guardian
Almost 50 enemy drones destroyed in the sky - Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

On August 2, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 53 attack drones of various types, most of which were flying towards Kyiv. As of 4:00 PM, air defense destroyed 48 enemy UAVs.

Almost 50 enemy drones destroyed in the sky - Air Force

On August 2, the enemy managed to launch an attack from the northern direction, using 53 attack drones of various types. Most were in the direction of the capital of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy carried out a repeated attack, after the night attack, using 53 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitation drones of various types, which flew in the direction of the capital of Ukraine.

A significant number of downed drones are reported.

As of 4:00 p.m., 48 enemy UAVs have been shot down/suppressed by air defense.

- reports the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, the military warns:

The enemy attack continues, as of 4:00 p.m., new groups of Russian drones are being detected in the airspace of Ukraine in Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack on Sumy on the night of September 2, people were injured.

On the night of September 1, Russia attacked Ukraine with 86 attack drones and imitation drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down or suppressed 76 enemy UAVs.

Ihor Telezhnikov

War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Ukraine