Almost 400 millionaires urge world leaders to raise taxes on the super-rich - The Guardian

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 20, 08:12 PM • 17704 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 36816 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 32480 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 51852 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 34425 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 48010 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 25816 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 29379 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 26928 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 27504 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Water supply fully restored in Kyiv after night attackJanuary 20, 09:59 PM • 4546 views
Russian air defense missile hit a residential building in Russia's Krasnodar KraiVideoJanuary 20, 10:32 PM • 5040 views
Klitschko: 600,000 Kyiv residents left the capital after Russian attacks on January 9January 20, 11:05 PM • 7088 views
US seizes seventh tanker in Caribbean linked to VenezuelaVideoJanuary 20, 11:38 PM • 15317 views
Trump reveals why he cannot end the war between Russia and UkraineJanuary 21, 12:14 AM • 19589 views
Publications
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 27792 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with RussiaJanuary 20, 03:45 PM • 51829 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by RealityJanuary 20, 01:28 PM • 47993 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 44563 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 56747 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions06:46 AM • 1210 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 13671 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 19717 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 20717 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhotoJanuary 20, 02:39 PM • 27546 views
Actual
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Heating
The Diplomat
Gold

Almost 400 millionaires urge world leaders to raise taxes on the super-rich - The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

This is due to growing concerns about the wealthiest members of society buying political influence.

Almost 400 millionaires urge world leaders to raise taxes on the super-rich - The Guardian

Almost 400 millionaires and billionaires from 24 countries are calling on world leaders to raise taxes on the super-rich. There is growing concern around the world that the wealthiest members of society are buying political influence. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

In an open letter published on the occasion of the World Economic Forum in Davos, world leaders attending this week's conference are urged to close the gap between the super-rich and the rest of society.

The letter was signed, among others, by actor and director Mark Ruffalo, musician Brian Eno, and film producer and philanthropist Abigail Disney.

A handful of global oligarchs with extreme wealth have bought our democracies; captured our governments; stifled the freedom of our media; taken control of technology and innovation; deepened poverty and social isolation; and accelerated the destruction of our planet. What we value, rich and poor alike, is being taken away by those who seek to widen the chasm between their immense power and everyone else. We all know this. When even millionaires like us realize that extreme wealth has cost everyone else everything else, there can be no doubt that society is dangerously balanced on the brink of an abyss

- the letter says.

Global gold and silver prices set new historical records20.01.26, 21:26 • 4768 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Musician
Director
Film
charity
The Guardian
Davos