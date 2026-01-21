Almost 400 millionaires urge world leaders to raise taxes on the super-rich - The Guardian

Almost 400 millionaires and billionaires from 24 countries are calling on world leaders to raise taxes on the super-rich. There is growing concern around the world that the wealthiest members of society are buying political influence. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

In an open letter published on the occasion of the World Economic Forum in Davos, world leaders attending this week's conference are urged to close the gap between the super-rich and the rest of society.

The letter was signed, among others, by actor and director Mark Ruffalo, musician Brian Eno, and film producer and philanthropist Abigail Disney.

A handful of global oligarchs with extreme wealth have bought our democracies; captured our governments; stifled the freedom of our media; taken control of technology and innovation; deepened poverty and social isolation; and accelerated the destruction of our planet. What we value, rich and poor alike, is being taken away by those who seek to widen the chasm between their immense power and everyone else. We all know this. When even millionaires like us realize that extreme wealth has cost everyone else everything else, there can be no doubt that society is dangerously balanced on the brink of an abyss - the letter says.

