Almost 100,000 men aged 18-22 have left Ukraine after the easing of exit rules. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Telegraph.

Details

As the publication notes, according to the Polish border service, 99,000 men from Ukraine aged 18 to 22 crossed the border since the end of August. At the same time, between January and the end of August, almost 46,000 men aged 18 to 22 entered Poland.

In addition, it is reported that the number of Ukrainian men in Germany increased to 1,000 by mid-September, whereas before there were 19. By October, it had increased to 1,400-1,800 men per week.

Recall

After Ukraine lifted the travel ban for men aged 18-22, the number of asylum applications in Germany increased from 100 to a thousand per week. This caused concern among regional authorities, especially in Bavaria, where demands for stricter migration control are growing.

At the same time, far-right and conservative parties in Europe, particularly in Poland and Germany, are increasingly expressing concern about the growing number of young Ukrainian men.