Almost 1000 participants and a record: the largest charity race “RUN 4 VICTORY” took place in Cherkasy

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113216 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116103 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 188935 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148588 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149963 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141644 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193481 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112302 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182837 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104945 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM • 36983 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 37437 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 64594 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 60863 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 38450 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 188935 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193481 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182837 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209870 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198322 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147644 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147080 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151340 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142386 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158922 views
Actual
Almost 1000 participants and a record: the largest charity race “RUN 4 VICTORY” took place in Cherkasy

Almost 1000 participants and a record: the largest charity race “RUN 4 VICTORY” took place in Cherkasy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12954 views

The largest charity race RUN 4 VICTORY in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took place in Cherkasy, bringing together about 1,000 participants. A Ukrainian record was set: a firefighter ran a half marathon in full gear.

On September 15, 2024, Cherkasy hosted the largest charity race within the League of Runs "RUN 4 VICTORY" in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The event brought together about 1000 participants who took part in different distances to support the 118th Territorial Defense Brigade. Thanks to the activities, registration fees and charitable donations, the company managed to raise a significant amount, which was doubled by MHP. All the money raised will go to the needs of the military defending Ukraine at the front line.

This is the third race organized this year by MHP and the MHP Community Charitable Foundation in partnership with the Kharaktern sports community . The purpose of these events is to raise funds to support Ukrainian defenders and promote a healthy lifestyle. The event brought together amateur and professional runners from all over Ukraine who competed on the 21, 10, 5 and 2 km courses. The youngest participants ran children's distances of 200, 400 and 800 meters.

Image

For the first time at such an event in Cherkasy, an inclusive 2 km long course was available for participants with musculoskeletal disorders. The route was designed so that all participants could run together, emphasizing unity and support.

A special event of the race was the setting of a Ukrainian record. Firefighter and rescuer from Poltava Andrii Hrechanyi ran the half marathon in full firefighting gear weighing over 20 kg. He dedicated the race to his colleague from the Dnipropetrovs'k State Emergency Service Mykola Nechyporenkowho died on June 22 due to severe injuries. This achievement was recorded in the Ukrainian Book of Records in the nomination "The largest weight of equipment of a firefighter-rescuer who covered the distance of a half marathon (21.1 km)".

Oleksandr Voskoboinik, Head of MHP Central Hub, thanked everyone who joined the event: "There are no losers in our races, everyone - is a winner! All - are a single organism that supports and gives strength to the defenders to fight! This is an opportunity to defeat yourself and demonstrate the power and character of Ukrainians!

Image

The race also attracted a large number of veterans. One of them, Oleksiy Demkiv, ran 10 km despite the contusions he received during the fighting. Another participant, Serhiy Pryadka, who lost his leg at the front, took part in the race on a prosthetic leg, motivating others with his resilience.

At the end of the sporting event, all participants were able to take part in a charity lottery, where an electric scooter, children's and adult bicycles, gift certificates and other prizes were raffled off.

RUN 4 VICTORY has already been held in Ternopil and Vinnytsia, and the next stages are scheduled for Ladyzhyn (October 6) and Kyiv (October 27).

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

Contact us about advertising