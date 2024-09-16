Almost 1000 participants and a record: the largest charity race “RUN 4 VICTORY” took place in Cherkasy

On September 15, 2024, Cherkasy hosted the largest charity race within the League of Runs "RUN 4 VICTORY" in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The event brought together about 1000 participants who took part in different distances to support the 118th Territorial Defense Brigade. Thanks to the activities, registration fees and charitable donations, the company managed to raise a significant amount, which was doubled by MHP. All the money raised will go to the needs of the military defending Ukraine at the front line.

This is the third race organized this year by MHP and the MHP Community Charitable Foundation in partnership with the Kharaktern sports community . The purpose of these events is to raise funds to support Ukrainian defenders and promote a healthy lifestyle. The event brought together amateur and professional runners from all over Ukraine who competed on the 21, 10, 5 and 2 km courses. The youngest participants ran children's distances of 200, 400 and 800 meters.

For the first time at such an event in Cherkasy, an inclusive 2 km long course was available for participants with musculoskeletal disorders. The route was designed so that all participants could run together, emphasizing unity and support.

A special event of the race was the setting of a Ukrainian record. Firefighter and rescuer from Poltava Andrii Hrechanyi ran the half marathon in full firefighting gear weighing over 20 kg. He dedicated the race to his colleague from the Dnipropetrovs'k State Emergency Service Mykola Nechyporenkowho died on June 22 due to severe injuries. This achievement was recorded in the Ukrainian Book of Records in the nomination "The largest weight of equipment of a firefighter-rescuer who covered the distance of a half marathon (21.1 km)".

Oleksandr Voskoboinik, Head of MHP Central Hub, thanked everyone who joined the event: "There are no losers in our races, everyone - is a winner! All - are a single organism that supports and gives strength to the defenders to fight! This is an opportunity to defeat yourself and demonstrate the power and character of Ukrainians!

The race also attracted a large number of veterans. One of them, Oleksiy Demkiv, ran 10 km despite the contusions he received during the fighting. Another participant, Serhiy Pryadka, who lost his leg at the front, took part in the race on a prosthetic leg, motivating others with his resilience.

At the end of the sporting event, all participants were able to take part in a charity lottery, where an electric scooter, children's and adult bicycles, gift certificates and other prizes were raffled off.

RUN 4 VICTORY has already been held in Ternopil and Vinnytsia, and the next stages are scheduled for Ladyzhyn (October 6) and Kyiv (October 27).