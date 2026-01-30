"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, denied the capture of the settlements of Ternuvate and Richne in the Zaporizhzhia region by Russian occupiers, as well as the settlement of Zlahoda on the border of the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Voloshyn stated this in a comment to UNN.

Details

Today, January 30, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that "during the day, the settlement of Richne in the Zaporizhzhia region was taken under control," and the Russian Minister of Defense "congratulated the military on the 'liberation' of the settlement of Ternuvate in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In a comment to UNN, Vladyslav Voloshyn denied the capture of the settlements.

Regarding Ternuvate, this settlement is located about fifteen kilometers from the line of combat engagement. Indeed, a few days ago, taking advantage of difficult weather conditions, an enemy sabotage group infiltrated this settlement, they made video confirmations from drones, unfurled flags at several points in this settlement, and took photos. But within an hour, the Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted reconnaissance and search operations, cleared this settlement, and destroyed part of the group, and captured part of the group - said Voloshyn.

The spokesperson emphasized that the settlement of Ternuvate is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and "the front line is still quite far away.

According to Voloshyn, near the settlement of Richne, which is in the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers are trying to enter Prymorske and bring reinforcement groups there.

But Richne is quite deep in our defense. The enemy, I don't think he can even infiltrate there. All these videos are all his (Russians' - ed.) Hollywood - added Voloshyn.

He emphasized that Russian infiltration groups are trying to enter Stepnohirsk along the bottom of the Kakhovka reservoir, but they are being destroyed there.

There is a very complex terrain, and using it through various valleys and ravines, the enemy is trying to reach there... to infiltrate deep into our defense. But Richne is under our control. As for Zlahoda. The information that Zlahoda is occupied is completely false, because we have positions in this settlement. There is communication with the soldiers defending this settlement, and logistics are established. This settlement is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces - noted the spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces.

At the same time, he emphasized that daily battles are taking place for Zlahoda, where one, two, or even three combat engagements are recorded every day.

Within a week and a half, the enemy lost up to a hundred personnel there, trying to capture and take control of this settlement, but Zlahoda remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces today, and we spoke with the soldiers today... they are holding the defense - Voloshyn summarized.

Recall

Since the beginning of the day, 66 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 23 attacks.