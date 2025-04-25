All options "on the table": Starmer's spokesperson on "coalition of the willing" and sending troops to Ukraine

$41.690.02
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 14007 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 27468 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

10:30 AM • 33149 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 30042 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 36492 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 71112 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 56576 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 90351 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 86744 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 98712 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM

April 25, 07:29 AM • 44100 views

Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

April 25, 07:41 AM

April 25, 07:41 AM • 20014 views

EU countries are in no hurry with the European Commission's proposal to increase defense spending - Euractiv

April 25, 08:04 AM

April 25, 08:04 AM • 24562 views

Trump cut funding for Ukraine's cyber defense against Russian attacks - Bloomberg

April 25, 08:23 AM

April 25, 08:23 AM • 10186 views

In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

April 25, 09:29 AM

April 25, 09:29 AM • 13460 views
Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

10:30 AM

10:30 AM • 33149 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM

April 25, 05:56 AM • 71112 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM

April 24, 11:00 AM • 126869 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM

April 23, 02:18 PM • 292108 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM

April 23, 01:44 PM • 181740 views
Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

03:56 PM

03:56 PM • 200 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM

April 25, 07:29 AM • 44361 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM

April 24, 03:17 PM • 39413 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM

April 24, 02:13 PM • 46641 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM

April 24, 08:47 AM • 77913 views
All options "on the table": Starmer's spokesperson on "coalition of the willing" and sending troops to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1168 views

The British Prime Minister's spokesperson announced a coalition of the willing to help Ukraine. All options for support, including peacekeepers, remain under consideration to achieve a lasting peace.

All options "on the table": Starmer's spokesperson on "coalition of the willing" and sending troops to Ukraine

A spokesperson for the British Prime Minister's Office said that "an advanced coalition of the willing is developing rapidly" and "all options remain on the table" regarding supporting Ukraine in advancing a fair peace agreement. This is reported by Yahoo News, writes UNN.

Details

Starmer's spokesman made the statement commenting on an article in The Times, which reported that Britain was likely to abandon plans to send troops to Ukraine because the risks were considered too high. Downing Street denied this information.

One way to support the country, Starmer's spokesman also called the training program for Ukrainian soldiers "Operation Interflex".

As the Prime Minister has said in recent days, we are working closely with the United States. We are all focused on ending the bloodshed and ensuring a lasting peace for Ukraine 

– he added.

Addition

Earlier on Friday, April 25, British Environment Minister Steve Reed said that "a strong alliance of countries" is needed to "ensure that any peace agreement will last".

Ukraine will determine the terms of peace with Russia, including the issue of Crimea – Starmer25.04.25, 11:18 • 5694 views

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that negotiations to end the war are at a "tense stage" and once again called on Russia to "sit down at the negotiating table and agree to a ceasefire."

Negotiations are ongoing between European countries on what support the "coalition of the willing" can provide to Ukraine. In February, Starmer said he was "ready and willing" to deploy troops on the ground.

Let us remind you

British Minister Steve Reed rejected suggestions that Britain was going to abandon plans to send British troops to Ukraine as part of peacekeeping forces. 

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Keir Starmer
The Times
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine
