A spokesperson for the British Prime Minister's Office said that "an advanced coalition of the willing is developing rapidly" and "all options remain on the table" regarding supporting Ukraine in advancing a fair peace agreement. This is reported by Yahoo News, writes UNN.

Details

Starmer's spokesman made the statement commenting on an article in The Times, which reported that Britain was likely to abandon plans to send troops to Ukraine because the risks were considered too high. Downing Street denied this information.

One way to support the country, Starmer's spokesman also called the training program for Ukrainian soldiers "Operation Interflex".

As the Prime Minister has said in recent days, we are working closely with the United States. We are all focused on ending the bloodshed and ensuring a lasting peace for Ukraine – he added.

Addition

Earlier on Friday, April 25, British Environment Minister Steve Reed said that "a strong alliance of countries" is needed to "ensure that any peace agreement will last".

Ukraine will determine the terms of peace with Russia, including the issue of Crimea – Starmer

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that negotiations to end the war are at a "tense stage" and once again called on Russia to "sit down at the negotiating table and agree to a ceasefire."

Negotiations are ongoing between European countries on what support the "coalition of the willing" can provide to Ukraine. In February, Starmer said he was "ready and willing" to deploy troops on the ground.

Let us remind you

British Minister Steve Reed rejected suggestions that Britain was going to abandon plans to send British troops to Ukraine as part of peacekeeping forces.