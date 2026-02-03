Aliyev turns 41: the best shots of the Dynamo maestro and the Ukrainian national team

On February 3, Oleksandr Aliyev, one of the brightest midfielders of Kyiv's "Dynamo" and the national football team of Ukraine, celebrates his 41st birthday. UNN offers a selection of Oleksandr's goals from his football career.

It should be noted that Aliyev was treated differently. He was criticized and ridiculed for his off-field life, but he was always respected, because during games, the Dynamo midfielder turned into a true maestro of long-range shots and a killer from free kicks.

4th place

In fourth place on our top list, we put Oleksandr's goal against Kyiv's "Arsenal". This goal played an important role in that particular game. As we can see, Oleksandr took responsibility and shot from a long distance. It should be noted that he always liked to do that. The "Cannoneers" goalkeeper Borovyk could do nothing in this situation, as Aliyev's shot was too perfect.

3rd place

Perhaps not the most beautiful goal in our top, but in terms of importance, it is one of the most significant for Oleksandr. This shot against Simferopol's "Tavriya" became golden for "Dynamo". It was thanks to him that Kyiv officially became the champions of Ukraine in the 2008-2009 season. The shot was truly glorious, and the words of the match commentator spoke for themselves.

2nd place

Aliyev's goal against "Porto" in that Champions League group stage match of the 2008-2009 season was the only one in the game. It cannot be said that the game had a lot of chances, but goals were not really expected. However, Aliyev changed the usual course of events. Oleksandr, in his characteristic manner, executed a free kick and left no chance for the Dragons' goalkeeper. By the way, that victory for Kyiv in European competitions was the capital club's first away victory in four years in European tournaments.

1st place

An exceptional goal against the Turkish national team takes the first place in our top. Oleksandr often recalls this free-kick goal for the national team of Ukraine in his interviews even now. Undoubtedly, the shot of incredible power remains one of the brightest moments from the then U-20 World Cup in 2005. As we can see, the Turkish goalkeeper did not even manage to react to this ball in any way.

Recall

On April 12, 2025, police in Kyiv stopped the famous ex-footballer of "Dynamo" Oleksandr Aliyev. He violated traffic rules and swore at the patrol officers. He refused to undergo an examination for intoxication in the manner prescribed by law, and his companion climbed onto the law enforcement officers' service car.