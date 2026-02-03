Aliyev turns 41: the best shots of the Dynamo maestro and the Ukrainian national team

$42.970.16
11:49 AM
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
11:19 AM
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of Finance
09:22 AM
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM
Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capital
February 2, 11:51 PM
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
Popular news
In Zaporizhzhia region, occupiers conducted mass inspections and interrogations of their own employees due to data leaks
February 3, 05:15 AM
Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurred
February 3, 06:15 AM
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to
February 3, 06:30 AM
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy
February 3, 09:06 AM
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectations
11:58 AM
Publications
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"
02:37 PM
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group
02:17 PM
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to
February 3, 06:30 AM
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react
February 2, 06:38 PM
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite
February 2, 05:09 PM
UNN Lite
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnastics
02:20 PM
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectations
11:58 AM
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is known
February 2, 07:01 PM
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at Grammys
February 2, 04:54 PM
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their career
February 2, 04:01 PM
Aliyev turns 41: the best shots of the Dynamo maestro and the Ukrainian national team

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

On February 3, former midfielder of Kyiv "Dynamo" and the Ukrainian national team Oleksandr Aliyev celebrates his 41st birthday. UNN has compiled a selection of his most spectacular goals.

Aliyev turns 41: the best shots of the Dynamo maestro and the Ukrainian national team

On February 3, Oleksandr Aliyev, one of the brightest midfielders of Kyiv's "Dynamo" and the national football team of Ukraine, celebrates his 41st birthday. UNN offers a selection of Oleksandr's goals from his football career.

Details

It should be noted that Aliyev was treated differently. He was criticized and ridiculed for his off-field life, but he was always respected, because during games, the Dynamo midfielder turned into a true maestro of long-range shots and a killer from free kicks.

4th place

In fourth place on our top list, we put Oleksandr's goal against Kyiv's "Arsenal". This goal played an important role in that particular game. As we can see, Oleksandr took responsibility and shot from a long distance. It should be noted that he always liked to do that. The "Cannoneers" goalkeeper Borovyk could do nothing in this situation, as Aliyev's shot was too perfect.

3rd place

Perhaps not the most beautiful goal in our top, but in terms of importance, it is one of the most significant for Oleksandr. This shot against Simferopol's "Tavriya" became golden for "Dynamo". It was thanks to him that Kyiv officially became the champions of Ukraine in the 2008-2009 season. The shot was truly glorious, and the words of the match commentator spoke for themselves.

2nd place

Aliyev's goal against "Porto" in that Champions League group stage match of the 2008-2009 season was the only one in the game. It cannot be said that the game had a lot of chances, but goals were not really expected. However, Aliyev changed the usual course of events. Oleksandr, in his characteristic manner, executed a free kick and left no chance for the Dragons' goalkeeper. By the way, that victory for Kyiv in European competitions was the capital club's first away victory in four years in European tournaments.

1st place

An exceptional goal against the Turkish national team takes the first place in our top. Oleksandr often recalls this free-kick goal for the national team of Ukraine in his interviews even now. Undoubtedly, the shot of incredible power remains one of the brightest moments from the then U-20 World Cup in 2005. As we can see, the Turkish goalkeeper did not even manage to react to this ball in any way.

Recall

On April 12, 2025, police in Kyiv stopped the famous ex-footballer of "Dynamo" Oleksandr Aliyev. He violated traffic rules and swore at the patrol officers. He refused to undergo an examination for intoxication in the manner prescribed by law, and his companion climbed onto the law enforcement officers' service car.

