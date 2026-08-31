Algeria sent fighter jets to Niger after a failed military coup

Algeria sent four Su-30 fighter jets to support the military authorities of neighboring Niger following an unsuccessful coup attempt in the country. The aircraft were deployed at the request of Niger’s leadership, Bloomberg reports, citing Algeria’s Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

Algeria’s Defense Ministry said that the fighter jets would help the authorities in Niger "counter attempts to destabilize the brotherly country."

The day before, Niger’s leadership reported that the military had managed to suppress a mutiny by soldiers in the capital, Niamey.

Algeria is increasing its presence in the Sahel

According to Bloomberg, the dispatch of the fighter jets was another sign of Algeria’s growing role in the unstable Sahel region.

Jihadists attacked an airport in the capital of Niger, at least 13 people killed

The unrest was the first serious challenge from Niger’s armed forces to the military junta that has been in power since the coup in July 2023.

At that time, the military ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from power, after which the country was led by the military authorities.

Niger's authorities said they had suppressed a military mutiny after gunfire in the capital