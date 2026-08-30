Niger's authorities said they had suppressed a military mutiny after gunfire in the capital

The authorities of Niger stated that security forces had suppressed a military mutiny in the capital, Niamey, where gunfire and explosions were heard overnight near an airbase and other strategic facilities. Bloomberg reported this, citing the state agency Agence Nigérienne de Presse, writes UNN.

Details

According to Niger’s Defense Minister Salifou Mody, shortly after midnight, a group of soldiers began detaining other servicemen at Base 101 in Niamey. The mutineers then opened fire on several important facilities.

Jihadists attacked an airport in the capital of Niger, at least 13 people killed

Mody said that the defense and security forces responded quickly to the events, contained the unrest, and gradually restored control over the facilities. He urged residents of the capital to remain calm and return to their normal activities.

Gunfire was heard near the international airport

Gunfire and explosions were heard overnight near the airbase adjacent to Diori Hamani International Airport, as well as near other strategic facilities in Niamey. State television and radio broadcasts were temporarily interrupted and resumed at around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The events posed a new challenge for the military leadership of Abdourahamane Tiani, who came to power following the coup in July 2023 and the ouster of elected President Mohamed Bazoum. Niger also continues to confront Islamist groups, and several incidents related to the security of the airport and the military base located nearby had already been recorded in Niamey during 2026.

In Niger's capital, attackers assaulted the airport and attempted to break into the presidential building