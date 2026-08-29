In Niger's capital, attackers assaulted the airport and attempted to break into the presidential building

Explosions and intense gunfire rang out in Niger's capital, Niamey, on the morning of August 29, while attackers assaulted Diori Hamani International Airport and attempted to breach the security perimeter near the presidential building. Reuters reports this, citing sources in the security services and eyewitnesses, UNN writes.

Details

According to one of the agency's sources, the attackers also targeted Military Base 101 in Niamey. Bana Wagana Ibrahim, a representative of Niger's Consultative Council, said that security forces subsequently regained control of the facility.

Another cowardly attack on Base 101, and once again our defense and security forces ensured a controlled situation she wrote.

Security forces are searching for the attackers

A second Reuters source in the security services said that some of the attackers had been "neutralized," while others fled. Security forces then launched search operations.

Reuters witnesses reported heavy and continuous gunfire around the presidential palace. Gunfire was also heard again in the area of the international airport at around 02:13 GMT.

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Reuters notes that it was unable to independently verify all statements by the sources and local government representatives. Niger's military government had not officially commented on the situation at the time of publication.

Niger has been under military rule since the 2023 coup. Along with Mali and Burkina Faso, the country is part of the Alliance of Sahel States and continues to fight Islamist groups linked to "al-Qaeda" and the "Islamic State."

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