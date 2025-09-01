$41.320.06
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 17998 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 14380 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 25644 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 34859 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
05:46 AM • 34666 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
05:39 AM • 32461 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 25537 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 21940 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 53065 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 90116 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Aircraft landing with European Commission President disrupted, Russian interference suspected - Financial Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Ursula von der Leyen's plane, en route to Bulgaria, lost electronic navigation systems during its approach to the airport. The cause is believed to be probable GPS jamming by Russia.

Aircraft landing with European Commission President disrupted, Russian interference suspected - Financial Times

Ursula von der Leyen's flight suffered from probable GPS jamming by Russia.

UNN reports with reference to FT.

Details

Media report an incident with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's plane during her visit to Bulgaria.

On Sunday, the plane carrying Ursula von der Leyen from Warsaw to Plovdiv was forced to land using paper maps. It is said that there was a probable Russian jamming attack. Which possibly was aimed at European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The plane lost electronic navigation systems precisely during its approach to the airport.

A probable attack by Russia disabled GPS navigation at the Bulgarian airport and forced the plane, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on board, to land in Plovdiv on Sunday.

- reports the Financial Times.

Recall

A few days ago, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made a sharp statement addressing Russian dictator Putin. All of Europe must realize the "urgency" of resisting Russia and "predator" Vladimir Putin, she said.

Zelenskyy discussed with European Commission President von der Leyen the preparation of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia

