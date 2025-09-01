Aircraft landing with European Commission President disrupted, Russian interference suspected - Financial Times

Ursula von der Leyen's flight suffered from probable GPS jamming by Russia.

Details

Media report an incident with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's plane during her visit to Bulgaria.

On Sunday, the plane carrying Ursula von der Leyen from Warsaw to Plovdiv was forced to land using paper maps. It is said that there was a probable Russian jamming attack. Which possibly was aimed at European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The plane lost electronic navigation systems precisely during its approach to the airport.

A probable attack by Russia disabled GPS navigation at the Bulgarian airport and forced the plane, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on board, to land in Plovdiv on Sunday. - reports the Financial Times.

Recall

A few days ago, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made a sharp statement addressing Russian dictator Putin. All of Europe must realize the "urgency" of resisting Russia and "predator" Vladimir Putin, she said.

