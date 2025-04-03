Air raid alert across Ukraine due to the take-off of a hostile MiG-31K
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat throughout the country due to the take-off of a MiG-31K, the carrier of "Kinzhal" missiles. There is also information about a high-speed target in the Sumy region.
Air alert throughout Ukraine amid the take-off of the enemy MiG-31K, which is a carrier of aeroballistic missiles "Kinzhal", writes UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K take-off. Do not ignore the air raid siren!
At the same time, monitoring channels reported a high-speed target in Sumy region, but clarified that it probably refers to the ballistic shelling of border communities. Whether the two messages are related is not specified.
28 out of 39 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine4/3/25, 9:10 AM • 4304 views