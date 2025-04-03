28 out of 39 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine
On the night of April 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with 39 drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 28 Shahed-type strike UAVs in the north and east of the country, but Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Dnipropetrovsk region were affected.
Overnight, Russia launched 39 drones at Ukraine, 28 drones were shot down, 7 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN writes.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 3, the enemy attacked with 39 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones-imitators of various types from the directions of: Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk - Russia.
The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 09:00, the destruction of 28 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the north and east of the country has been confirmed
7 enemy drones-imitators, as indicated, - locationally lost (without negative consequences).
"As a result of the Russian attack, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Dnipropetrovsk region were affected," the report said.
