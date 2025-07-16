$41.820.01
Air quality in Vinnytsia region worsened after UAV attacks: how to protect yourself

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1226 views

Residents of Vinnytsia region are urged to stay indoors, close windows, and avoid physical exertion due to a possible deterioration in air quality after enemy UAV attacks. The Vinnytsia Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has provided urgent recommendations for health protection.

Air quality in Vinnytsia region worsened after UAV attacks: how to protect yourself

Due to the probable deterioration of air quality after enemy drone attacks, residents of Vinnytsia region are urged to observe a number of safety measures. In particular, to stay at home, tightly close windows, avoid physical exertion and carefully monitor their well-being. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Vinnytsia Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

Due to the possible deterioration of air quality as a result of enemy attacks using UAVs, the Vinnytsia Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine provides the following urgent recommendations to protect your health and the health of your loved ones - the post says.

Among the main recommendations are the following:

  • stay indoors. Try to limit your time outdoors as much as possible, especially in the morning and evening, when the concentration of harmful substances in the air may be highest;
    • keep windows closed. Tightly close windows, doors, and ventilation openings in your homes, offices, and cars. If your home has air conditioning systems or air purifiers with HEPA filters, use them in recirculation mode;
      • use personal protective equipment. If there is an urgent need to go outside, be sure to wear respirator masks (FFP2 or FFP3 class) or, in their absence, dense multi-layer gauze bandages, having moistened them beforehand;
        • drink more clean water. Drinking enough fluids (2-3 liters per day for adults) helps the body remove toxins;
          • do wet cleaning. Regularly do wet cleaning in residential and work premises to reduce the amount of settled dust and other harmful substances;
            • avoid physical exertion. Postpone jogging, intense outdoor workouts, and heavy physical labor until the air quality improves.

              The CDC also emphasized that people at risk groups need special attention. These are: children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases should follow these recommendations especially strictly.

              If the following symptoms appear, you should immediately consult a doctor:

              • difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, cough;
                • irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat;
                  • headache, dizziness, nausea;
                    • exacerbation of chronic diseases.

                      Addition

                      On the night of July 16, Vinnytsia and the district were attacked by ударні безпілотники, causing hits to civilian infrastructure. The city authorities reported at least 4 injured in the morning.

                      Later, the number of victims due to the Russian drone attack on Vinnytsia region increased to 8.

                      Alona Utkina

