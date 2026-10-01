Air quality has deteriorated in three cities in the Kyiv region due to fine particulate matter

A deterioration in air quality has been recorded in the cities of Vyshhorod, Vasylkiv and Obukhiv. This is evidenced by the results of observations from monitoring stations, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reports, according to UNN.

The main pollutant at present is fine particulate matter. With prolonged exposure, it may cause breathing discomfort in older people, people sensitive to irritants, and children — the statement says.

Until the situation improves, experts advise keeping windows closed, avoiding spending extended periods outdoors, and drinking enough water. If you have an air purifier at home, it is recommended that you turn it on to the maximum setting.

In other settlements in the Kyiv region, no exceedances of the permissible levels of chemical and biological substances in the ambient air were observed.

The level of gamma radiation in the Kyiv region corresponds to the natural background level.

Ambient air monitoring is carried out at 15 observation stations in the cities of Brovary, Boryspil, Pereiaslav, Vyshhorod, Boyarka, Obukhiv, Kaharlyk, Bohuslav, Uzyn, Vasylkiv, Irpin, Vyshneve; the towns of Ivankiv and Velyka Dymerka; and the village of Pidhirtsi in Obukhiv district. The observation station in the city of Bila Tserkva is temporarily out of operation.

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