Air quality has deteriorated in three cities in the Kyiv region due to fine particulate matter

$44.680.1850.720.21
ukenru
08:00 AM • 5170 views
Outage schedules have been canceled, but this may change - which regions should prepare
07:56 AM • 5766 views
The warhead of the drone that crashed into a school in Kyiv did not detonate — 104 children were inside the buildingVideo
06:19 AM • 14282 views
In the EU, discussions are under way on a new request for aid to Ukraine — is there support?
04:44 AM • 13234 views
Russia's losses have reached 1.535 million military personnel: 1,900 fewer in the past day — General Staff
October 1, 01:27 AM • 19373 views
Sweden plans to strike targets deep inside Russia in the event of an attack - the country's Air Force
September 30, 11:54 PM • 26847 views
With nuclear threats, the Kremlin is trying to distract the world from Russia's failures in Ukraine — Rutte
September 30, 09:55 PM • 26389 views
Night attack on Kyiv: cafés and warehouse facilities were on fire
September 30, 09:26 PM • 21809 views
Russia attacked Odesa: city infrastructure damaged - CMA
September 30, 07:17 PM • 23650 views
Ukrainian troops eliminated 60 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff
September 30, 07:02 PM • 21978 views
A drone-developing startup linked to Trump’s sons aims to bring Ukrainian technology to the United States — media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
2.8m/s
44%
759mm
Popular news
The Prime Minister of Bulgaria called on the EU to engage more actively in dialogue with russia and criticized arms supplies to KyivSeptember 30, 11:23 PM • 17485 views
Trump again blamed Ukraine for rising diesel fuel prices in the United StatesOctober 1, 12:56 AM • 16136 views
A Flydubai passenger told Netanyahu how he saved a plane from an Israeli 9/11October 1, 01:59 AM • 12868 views
On this day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Lyman from the Russian occupiersVideo04:00 AM • 21549 views
An enemy drone struck a school in Kyiv during classes — the children were in the shelterVideo06:40 AM • 12809 views
Publications
On this day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Lyman from the Russian occupiersVideo04:00 AM • 21620 views
In Ukraine, 5 response levels have been developed for schools in the event of power and heating outages — how educational institutions will operateSeptember 30, 05:01 PM • 40179 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, half of the September hearings did not take placePhotoSeptember 30, 03:41 PM • 35699 views
Generators, wells, and mobile boiler houses: how Kyiv hospitals are preparing for winterSeptember 30, 01:07 PM • 49918 views
Fire Point uses data from strikes by Russian Iskander missiles and North Korean missiles in the development of FreyjaVideoSeptember 30, 12:46 PM • 49736 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Serhiy Marchenko
Elbridge Colby
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Europe
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Europe assesses the ranking of the strongest passports - where does Ukraine stand?September 30, 02:02 PM • 42655 views
The "Sheva" beloved by the entire country — Zelenskyy emotionally congratulated Shevchenko on his anniversaryVideoSeptember 29, 07:04 PM • 61848 views
Shevchenko ended up at “Milan” thanks to a VHS tape — media outlets recalled “Sheva’s” move to ItalyVideoSeptember 29, 05:12 PM • 66284 views
Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surnameVideoSeptember 29, 01:55 PM • 69196 views
"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first timeSeptember 29, 02:04 AM • 75822 views
Actual
The Guardian
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Fox News
Truth Social
Technology

Air quality has deteriorated in three cities in the Kyiv region due to fine particulate matter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Elevated levels of fine particulate matter have been detected in Vyshhorod, Vasylkiv and Obukhiv. Residents are advised to close their windows and avoid going outside.

Air quality has deteriorated in three cities in the Kyiv region due to fine particulate matter

A deterioration in air quality has been recorded in the cities of Vyshhorod, Vasylkiv and Obukhiv. This is evidenced by the results of observations from monitoring stations, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reports, according to UNN.

The main pollutant at present is fine particulate matter. With prolonged exposure, it may cause breathing discomfort in older people, people sensitive to irritants, and children

— the statement says.

Until the situation improves, experts advise keeping windows closed, avoiding spending extended periods outdoors, and drinking enough water. If you have an air purifier at home, it is recommended that you turn it on to the maximum setting.

In other settlements in the Kyiv region, no exceedances of the permissible levels of chemical and biological substances in the ambient air were observed.

The level of gamma radiation in the Kyiv region corresponds to the natural background level.

Ambient air monitoring is carried out at 15 observation stations in the cities of Brovary, Boryspil, Pereiaslav, Vyshhorod, Boyarka, Obukhiv, Kaharlyk, Bohuslav, Uzyn, Vasylkiv, Irpin, Vyshneve; the towns of Ivankiv and Velyka Dymerka; and the village of Pidhirtsi in Obukhiv district. The observation station in the city of Bila Tserkva is temporarily out of operation.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 107 drones - how many were neutralized by air defense01.10.26, 08:19 • 2944 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv regionWeather and environment
Vasylkiv
Kyiv Oblast
Vyshhorod
Boryspil
Obukhov
Bila Tserkva
Brovary