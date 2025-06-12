$41.510.04
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
05:14 PM • 14928 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
04:35 PM • 56747 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
04:12 PM • 62082 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
04:05 PM • 37328 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 69274 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 41122 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 59598 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 57576 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 53746 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 61805 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Air India has confirmed that only one person survived the plane crash

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

Only one passenger survived the plane crash in Ahmedabad. 229 passengers and 12 crew members died, and the survivor is a British citizen of Indian origin.

Air India has confirmed that only one person survived the plane crash

Air India has confirmed that only one person on board flight 171 survived today's crash in Ahmedabad, UNN reports citing Sky News.

Details

The company reported the death of 229 passengers and 12 crew members, adding that the only survivor is in hospital.

"A British citizen of Indian origin survived. Air India expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Our efforts are now fully focused on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones," the statement said.

The airline adds that it is "fully cooperating with the authorities investigating the incident."

Air India confirms plane incident in India12.06.25, 12:35 • 3004 views

Addition

Local media reported that the airline's Air India to London crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad airport in western India on Thursday afternoon. Air India confirmed the incident with its aircraft.

204 bodies were found at the crash site in India. The Boeing 787-8 passenger plane, which had 242 people on board, crashed into a dormitory, killing passengers and people on the ground. At least one survivor was found after the crash of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in the Indian city of Ahmedabad. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldEvents
India
United Kingdom
London
Tesla
