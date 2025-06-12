Air India has confirmed that only one person survived the plane crash

Air India has confirmed that only one person on board flight 171 survived today's crash in Ahmedabad, UNN reports citing Sky News.

Details

The company reported the death of 229 passengers and 12 crew members, adding that the only survivor is in hospital.

"A British citizen of Indian origin survived. Air India expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Our efforts are now fully focused on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones," the statement said.

The airline adds that it is "fully cooperating with the authorities investigating the incident."

Air India confirms plane incident in India

Addition

Local media reported that the airline's Air India to London crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad airport in western India on Thursday afternoon. Air India confirmed the incident with its aircraft.

204 bodies were found at the crash site in India. The Boeing 787-8 passenger plane, which had 242 people on board, crashed into a dormitory, killing passengers and people on the ground. At least one survivor was found after the crash of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in the Indian city of Ahmedabad.