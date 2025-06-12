Air India confirms plane incident in India

Air India has confirmed an incident involving its plane, which was operating a flight from Ahmedabad in India to the British capital London, the fall of which was previously reported by the local press, writes UNN.

Today, June 12, 2025, flight AI171, operating the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick route, was involved in an incident. We are currently clarifying the details - the airline said on social media.

Earlier, local media reported that an Air India plane to London crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad airport in western India on Thursday afternoon. According to reports, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Visual data from the scene showed thick black smoke in the air, and more details about the accident are expected.

Passenger plane of Air India crashed in India: what is known

According to NDTV, Indian Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu urgently left for Ahmedabad immediately after receiving news of the plane crash.

Rescuers and medical teams are working at the scene. It is noted that the safety of passengers and emergency response remain the highest priorities.

Meanwhile, footage from the scene of the tragedy began to spread online.

A thick column of gray smoke rising from the ground could be seen in the video from the crash site. At least two dozen ambulances arrived, some of which took the injured to the nearest hospital. Police have closed traffic in the area, NDTV reports.