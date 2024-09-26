Air Force warns of UAVs heading for Kyiv region

An enemy drone was spotted flying from Cherkasy region toward Kyiv region, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

"UAVs from Cherkasy region are heading to Kyiv region," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a Telegram post.

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Sumy regions, as well as in Donetsk region.

In the skies over Ukraine on the night of September 26, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 66 of 78 Shahed attack UAVs and four of six enemy missiles. Eight UAVs were lost in several regions of Ukraine. One returned to Russia.