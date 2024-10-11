Air Force warns of hostile drones in Chernihiv, Kropyvnytskyi and Dnipro regions
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force updated data on the movement of enemy UAVs. Drones were spotted moving in different directions near Chernihiv, Kropyvnytskyi and Dnipro.
The Ukrainian Air Force has updated data on the movement of enemy drones over Ukraine. The movement of drones in the areas of Chernihiv, Kropyvnytskyi and Dnipro in different directions was recorded, the AFU reported, UNN writes.
Details
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, enemy drones are being spotted:
- UAV in the area of Chernihiv. Heading south. UAV on the border of Chernihiv region in the direction of Kyiv region.
- UAV in the area of Kropyvnytskyi. Heading west.
- UAV in the area of Dnipro. Moving in the southern direction.
Earlier, Suspilne reported an audible explosion in Sumy, and later that explosions were heard in Sumy again.
