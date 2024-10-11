Russia attacked Ukraine with two missiles and 66 attack UAVs: 29 drones shot down, 31 lost, 2 returned to Russia
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 66 drones. Air defense shot down 29 UAVs, 31 were lost to electronic warfare, and 2 were returned to Russia. The attack lasted 8 hours, with no casualties.
Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 66 drones on Friday night. The air defense system shot down 29 drones, 31 were lost, allegedly due to electronic warfare, and 2 were returned to Russia, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN reported.
Details
According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of October 11, the enemy attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile (launch area - TOT of Crimea), an X-31P guided missile (from the airspace over the Black Sea), and 66 attack UAVs (launch area - Kursk, Russia).
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.
As of 11.00 a.m., 29 enemy UAVs were shot down in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions as a result of air combat. 31 enemy UAVs were lost in different regions of Ukraine, presumably due to active electronic warfare countermeasures. Two attack UAVs were returned in the direction of Russia. Four UAVs are still in Ukrainian airspace. Combat work continues!
