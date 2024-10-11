Alert lasted almost 8 hours in Kyiv region due to drone attack: no casualties, debris fell in open areas
Kyiv • UNN
Another attack by enemy drones took place in the Kyiv region. The alert lasted for almost 8 hours, but there were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure and no casualties. The debris fell in open areas.
Kyiv region has once again been attacked by enemy drones. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure, and no casualties were reported. The wreckage of the downed drones fell outside the boundaries of settlements in open areas. This was reported on Friday by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the RMA, UNN reports.
The enemy does not stop massively attacking Kyiv region with UAVs. Last night and in the morning, the alert lasted almost 8 hours. Air defense forces were working in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure. There were no civilian casualties
According to him, the fall of debris from downed enemy targets is recorded outside of populated areas in open areas.
Operational groups continue to work on fixing and eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.
The air defense forces destroyed all the drones launched by the Russian army at Kyiv. The air alert in the capital lasted more than 3 hours.