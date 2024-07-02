Air Force Commander confirms strike on ammunition depot in occupied Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian pilots successfully struck an ammunition depot in the occupied Crimea on July 1, 2024, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.
Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed the strike on the ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied Crimea on July 1, UNN reports.
Once again, Ukrainian aircraft, "destroyed" by enemy propaganda, continue to successfully perform combat missions, launch missile and bomb strikes on the occupiers' positions and eliminate important military facilities in the enemy's deep rear. On July 1, 2024, Ukrainian pilots delivered a devastating strike on an ammunition depot in Crimea. Thank you, guys, for your great work! Together - to victory!
