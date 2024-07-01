Cotton in the occupied Crimea: there may have been a hit to a military unit
A military unit in the Karani area of occupied Crimea was probably hit during an air raid. The occupiers claim to have destroyed four air targets.
In the occupied Crimea, during the air raid and "cotton", a military unit in the Karani area was probably hit. This was reported by Krymskiy Viter, according to UNN.
"...they report that it arrived at a military unit in the Karan (Fleet) area. They have a position on the Karan Heights," Krymskiy Vetr notes.
According to the occupying governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian air defense forces allegedly destroyed 4 air targets over the sea in Sevastopol and near Balaklava.
The wreckage of the downed targets fell in the coastal zone and Balaklava district, Razvozhayev said.
"Information about the damage to civilian infrastructure is currently being clarified," the occupation governor added.
