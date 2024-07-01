Cotton in the occupied Crimea: there is probably a "flight" in Balaklava
Kyiv • UNN
Powerful explosions were heard in Sevastopol, in occupied Crimea, and visible traces of air defense missiles appeared in the sky. Crimean Wind reports that there is a possible "arrival" in Balaklava.
"Very strong explosions in Sevastopol... Inversion traces of air defense missiles are visible in the sky," the statement said.
According to Crimean Wind, Russian air defense is also firing from the Sapun Hill area.
The occupying governor of Sevastopol, Razvozhayev, said that air defense is operating in Sevastopol.
According to the pro-Russian "Sevastopol Emergency Situation", it was loud in Fiolent as well.
Later, the telegram channel reported the alleged destruction of 5-6 missiles over the occupied peninsula.
However, Krymskiy Vetr, citing its subscribers, notes that there is probably an "arrival" in Balaklava.