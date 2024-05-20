Air defense system triggered in Lviv region - RMA

Air defense forces are operating in the Lviv region, said the head of the RMA Maxim Kozitsky, reports UNN. An air alert has been declared in the region.

Details

In the Lviv region, soldiers of the PMC "Zakhid" and mobile firing groups are working against enemy targets. Maksym Kozytskyi wrote.

The Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of the threat of a drone attack.

