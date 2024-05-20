Air defense system triggered in Lviv region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces are operating in Lviv region to counter potential enemy targets and drone attacks, according to the head of the regional military administration and the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Air defense forces are operating in the Lviv region, said the head of the RMA Maxim Kozitsky, reports UNN. An air alert has been declared in the region.
Details
In the Lviv region, soldiers of the PMC "Zakhid" and mobile firing groups are working against enemy targets.
The Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of the threat of a drone attack.
