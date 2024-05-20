Russians send a group of shaheds to Ukraine: where are they going

Russian unmanned aerial vehicles have been spotted flying over the territory of Ukraine, causing several regions to "redden" on the map, and an air alert has been declared. The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs about the movement of drones on its Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

Due to the threat from the Russian Federation, an alert has been declared in Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions.

Around 02:00, they reported drones in the western part of the Black Sea, moving in the direction of Zatoka. UAVs heading for Mykolaiv region were also spotted in the area.

The drones seen in Vinnytsia region entered Khmelnytsky region. They are flying on a westerly course, the military said.

