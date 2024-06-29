Aggressor fires on Dnipropetrovs'k region: fire broke out, material damage was caused, no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
Last night, the aggressor shelled Nikopol and the Pokrovske community, destroying an outbuilding and damaging residential buildings, garages, a greenhouse and power lines, and in the morning Nikopol was shelled again with artillery shells, although no casualties were reported.
Last night, the aggressor shelled Nikopol and the Pokrovske community, destroying an outbuilding and damaging houses and a power line. In the morning, Nikopol was attacked again with artillery shells. There were no casualties or injuries. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.
Details
According to the information, last night the invaders carried out artillery shelling of Nikopol and Pokrovske community. As a result, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were used to drop ammunition on the district center.
The enemy attack resulted in a fire, which was extinguished by rescuers. However, one outbuilding was destroyed and two others damaged. Two private houses, two garages, a greenhouse and a power line were also damaged.
In addition, the occupiers attacked from the very morning, striking with artillery shells. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured.
In Dnipro, rescuers spent the whole night dismantling the rubble of a shattered high-rise building. According to police, 5 people are missing.
