Russia's missile attack on Dnipro: number of wounded rises to 9, two more people are unresponsive

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Dnipro, the number of victims has increased to 9. This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

"Unfortunately, the number of victims has increased. There are already 9 of them. Two people are still not in touch. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," said the head of the RMA.

Lysak emphasized that the enemy will not achieve its goal.

"They have only proved to the world once again that they are soulless barbarians," the RMA chairman summarized.

Russian strike on Dnipro: a 7-month-old baby was among the victims

Recall

On the evening of June 28, Russian troops fired a missile at Dnipro, hitting a residential high-rise building . The attack destroyed four floors, and there is information about victims.