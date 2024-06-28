Russian strike on Dnipro: a 7-month-old baby was among the victims

In Dnipro, a 7-month-old baby is among the victims of a Russian missile strike. The girl was poisoned by combustion products. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

There are 6 more injured. Among them is a 7-month-old baby. The girl was poisoned by combustion products. Three locals are in serious condition. They are women aged 27 and 30 and a 29-year-old man. The rest are in medium condition - summarized the head of the RMA.

According to him, four floors of the high-rise building have been vandalized. There are probably people trapped in the apartments. As well as in cars around the site of the missile attack.

In addition, in , one of the entrances of the smashed building caught fire.

The SES adds that on , 1 person was killed and 6 were injured, including 1 child, as a result of a Russian strike on a residential high-rise building. 1 person was rescued.

Work is currently underway at the scene.

Recall

On the evening of June 28, Russian troops fired a missile at Dnipro, hitting a residential high-rise building . The attack destroyed four floors, and there is information about victims.

