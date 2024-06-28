"We need a reliable air shield for Ukraine": Zelensky reacts to Russian missile strike on Dnipro

At least three people have been reported injured in a Russian missile attack on Dnipro. A Russian missile hit a residential building. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, four floors of a residential high-rise building were destroyed as a result of the Russian attack.

Three people were injured. Rescuers, medics, all services are already on the spot and are providing all necessary assistance. That is why we constantly remind all our partners: only sufficient quantity and quality of air defense systems, only sufficient determination of the world can stop Russian terror. We need these solutions - we need a reliable air shield for Ukraine - summarized the President of Ukraine.

Recall

According to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, a multi-storey building in Dnipro was hit - several floors were destroyed.

