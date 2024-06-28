"We need a reliable air shield for Ukraine": Zelensky reacts to Russian missile strike on Dnipro

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 80559 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 89436 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 108816 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 183288 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 228309 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140478 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367226 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181358 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149420 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197796 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 57269 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 65002 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 86370 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71922 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 23055 views
Publications

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film Predator: Wasteland

10:08 AM • 718 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 9870 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11697 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15902 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36998 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

"We need a reliable air shield for Ukraine": Zelensky reacts to Russian missile strike on Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 30040 views

Three people were injured when a Russian missile attack destroyed four floors of a residential high-rise in Dnipro, Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We need a reliable air shield for Ukraine": Zelensky reacts to Russian missile strike on Dnipro

At least three people have been reported injured in a Russian missile attack on Dnipro. A Russian missile hit a residential building. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, four floors of a residential high-rise building were destroyed as a result of the Russian attack. 

Three people were injured. Rescuers, medics, all services are already on the spot and are providing all necessary assistance. That is why we constantly remind all our partners: only sufficient quantity and quality of air defense systems, only sufficient determination of the world can stop Russian terror. We need these solutions - we need a reliable air shield for Ukraine

- summarized the President of Ukraine.

Recall

According to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, a multi-storey building in Dnipro was hit - several floors were destroyed. 

Four floors destroyed: footage of the damaged high-rise building in Dnipro28.06.24, 19:17 • 27295 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
Dnipro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
