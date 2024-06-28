Four floors destroyed: footage of the damaged high-rise building in Dnipro
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces hit a multi-story residential building in Dnipro, destroying 4 floors and causing injuries.
As a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro, Russian troops hit a high-rise building. So far, 4 floors have been destroyed. There are injured people. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional council Mykola Lukashuk, reports UNN.
Details
In Dnipro, a nine-story residential building was damaged by an enemy strike. 4 floors were destroyed. There are injured people. All services are already working
Recall
