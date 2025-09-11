$41.210.09
Aggressive act threatens EU security: European Council reacts to Russian drones in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

The European Union strongly condemns the deliberate violation of the airspace of an EU member state by Russian drones on September 10. The EU will strengthen sanctions against Russia and provide support to Poland.

Aggressive act threatens EU security: European Council reacts to Russian drones in Poland

Russia's violation of the European Union's airspace is condemned in an official statement: the strengthening of sanctions against the Russian Federation and the need for pressure to counter Moscow's aggression are emphasized.

UNN reports with reference to Council European Union.

Details 

We strongly condemn the deliberate violation of the airspace of an EU member state by Russian unmanned aerial vehicles, which occurred on September 10. This aggressive and reckless act is part of a serious escalation by Russia. It threatens the security of EU citizens, regional stability and international peace.

- the statement says. 

In the statement, the European Council expresses full solidarity with Poland.  

We continue to provide it with the support necessary to protect its eastern border. We are in constant close contact with the Polish authorities.

- reports Consilium Europa.

It also indicates: 

  • determination to support Ukraine in defending against Russia;
    • at the same time, support for "the aspiration for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace";

      In addition, the official statement of the European Council notes that the "price for Moscow will be increased", and sanctions "against Russia and those who support it" will be significantly strengthened.

      Recall

      In Poland, for national security reasons, a complete ban on flights will be in effect in the areas of the eastern border. 

      The Republic of Poland convened an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the violation of airspace by Russian UAVs.

      "Russia, not Ukraine, is responsible for the drone attack on Poland on the night of September 10. Anyone who claims otherwise is actually spreading propaganda." This was stated by the spokesman for the Polish government, Adam Szłapka.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

