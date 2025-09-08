AFU liberated Zarichne village in Donetsk region - General Staff
The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Zarichne in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region. The settlement was taken under control by forces of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya".
Ukrainian military de-occupied the village of Zarichne in Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region. This was reported on Monday, September 8, by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
The village of Zarichne in Donetsk region has been fully taken under control. Glory to Ukraine!
The video clarifies that the settlement was taken under control by forces of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya".
The Armed Forces of Ukraine cleared Volodymyrivka and pushed back the enemy near Razino, Zoloty Kolodyaz, and in Novotoretske.
