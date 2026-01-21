$43.180.08
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 17754 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 18050 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 30108 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 24402 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 36321 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 23084 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 28325 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 25700 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 25755 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Gold

AFU: information about the capture of Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv region is another Russian fake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Information about the capture of Novoplatonivka in the Kupyansk direction is fake. The village is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, soldiers of the 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade conducted an operation to identify "infiltrators."

AFU: information about the capture of Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv region is another Russian fake

Information from enemy Telegram channels and pro-Russian "war correspondents" about the alleged capture of the village of Novoplatonivka in the Kupyansk direction is not true. This was reported by the 10th Army Corps of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Novoplatonivka is actually under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Soldiers of the 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade, led by the battalion commander, conducted a strike and search operation to identify "infiltrators" from the Russian Federation.

- the military wrote and published a corresponding video.

Recall

Earlier, it became known that information about the Russian occupation of the settlement of Andriivka in the Sumy region is not true.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Village
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Kupiansk