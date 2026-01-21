AFU: information about the capture of Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv region is another Russian fake

Information from enemy Telegram channels and pro-Russian "war correspondents" about the alleged capture of the village of Novoplatonivka in the Kupyansk direction is not true. This was reported by the 10th Army Corps of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Novoplatonivka is actually under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Soldiers of the 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade, led by the battalion commander, conducted a strike and search operation to identify "infiltrators" from the Russian Federation. - the military wrote and published a corresponding video.

Recall

Earlier, it became known that information about the Russian occupation of the settlement of Andriivka in the Sumy region is not true.

Defense Forces continue to hold Rodynske, refuting Russian fakes - "Azov" corps