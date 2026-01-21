AFU: information about the capture of Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv region is another Russian fake
Kyiv • UNN
Information about the capture of Novoplatonivka in the Kupyansk direction is fake. The village is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, soldiers of the 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade conducted an operation to identify "infiltrators."
Information from enemy Telegram channels and pro-Russian "war correspondents" about the alleged capture of the village of Novoplatonivka in the Kupyansk direction is not true. This was reported by the 10th Army Corps of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that Novoplatonivka is actually under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Soldiers of the 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade, led by the battalion commander, conducted a strike and search operation to identify "infiltrators" from the Russian Federation.
Recall
Earlier, it became known that information about the Russian occupation of the settlement of Andriivka in the Sumy region is not true.
Defense Forces continue to hold Rodynske, refuting Russian fakes - "Azov" corps04.01.26, 12:25 • 4281 view