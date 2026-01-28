AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General Staff

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
03:48 AM • 2506 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 19776 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 36471 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 28824 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 42280 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 26791 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 46613 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 24507 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 18312 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 39030 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1.8m/s
93%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Murder of 4 police officers in Cherkasy region: a weapons cache and drugs found in the shooter's homePhotoJanuary 27, 07:27 PM • 8422 views
In Kharkiv region, rescue operations have been completed on the train attacked by a "Shahed"; the exact number of victims will be reported after DNA examinationJanuary 27, 09:31 PM • 3716 views
Gold price once again reached an all-time high amid global instabilityJanuary 27, 10:12 PM • 4606 views
A series of explosions rocked Crimea: Kerch Bridge closed, airfields attacked - monitorsJanuary 27, 10:31 PM • 8806 views
The Hungarian government launched a petition against financial aid to Ukraine before the elections with provocative images of Zelenskyy11:29 PM • 7452 views
Publications
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 42280 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 31952 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 46614 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 46416 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget itJanuary 27, 11:34 AM • 39031 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
China
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 15737 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 15690 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 23320 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 27270 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 34531 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold
Truth Social

AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 690 Russian occupiers and destroyed 1012 operational-tactical level UAVs in a day. The enemy's total losses since the start of the full-scale invasion are approaching new critical marks.

AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published fresh data on the losses of the Russian army as of the morning of January 28. Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated hundreds more invaders and destroyed a large amount of equipment, including aerial reconnaissance assets. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past day, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 690 Russian occupiers. In addition to significant losses among personnel, the enemy lost a large amount of equipment:

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs – 1,012 units destroyed;
    • Artillery systems – 22 units disabled;
      • Automotive equipment and fuel tankers – 77 units hit;
        • Armored combat vehicles – 4 units eliminated;
          • MLRS and special equipment – minus 3 units total.

            More than 80% of enemy targets are destroyed by drones, last year almost 820,000 Russian targets were hit - Zelenskyy26.01.26, 20:44 • 3786 views

            Overall statistics for the war period

            The total losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are approaching new critical marks. To date, the aggressor has lost more than 1 million 236 thousand military personnel and more than 36 thousand artillery systems. The highest indicators of equipment losses per day were recorded in the segment of drones and road transport. 

            The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.28.01.26, 05:48 • 2520 views

            Stepan Haftko

            War in Ukraine
            Technology
            War in Ukraine
            General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
            Ukraine