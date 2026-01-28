AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published fresh data on the losses of the Russian army as of the morning of January 28. Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated hundreds more invaders and destroyed a large amount of equipment, including aerial reconnaissance assets. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past day, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 690 Russian occupiers. In addition to significant losses among personnel, the enemy lost a large amount of equipment:

Operational-tactical level UAVs – 1,012 units destroyed;

Artillery systems – 22 units disabled;

Automotive equipment and fuel tankers – 77 units hit;

Armored combat vehicles – 4 units eliminated;

MLRS and special equipment – minus 3 units total.

More than 80% of enemy targets are destroyed by drones, last year almost 820,000 Russian targets were hit - Zelenskyy

Overall statistics for the war period

The total losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are approaching new critical marks. To date, the aggressor has lost more than 1 million 236 thousand military personnel and more than 36 thousand artillery systems. The highest indicators of equipment losses per day were recorded in the segment of drones and road transport.

The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.