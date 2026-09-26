After the strike on Zaporizhzhia, the bodies of two women were recovered from the rubble. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, one of the city's markets came under attack.

In turn, Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, reported that four people, including a child, were inside a private house destroyed by the Russians. A 4-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man were injured.

We will remind you

In the early hours of Saturday, September 26, the enemy struck Zaporizhzhia. Fires broke out, and there was destruction.

The Russians attacked two medical facilities in Zaporizhzhia in the morning; one person was injured