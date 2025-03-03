After the heated exchange in the Oval Office, there are talks about accelerating the Trump-Putin summit - CNN
Kyiv • UNN
After the altercation in the Oval Office between Zelenskyy and Trump, Moscow hopes for a quick restoration of US-Russian relations. A new round of negotiations between Rubio and Lavrov is being prepared in the Persian Gulf region.
After the altercation in the Oval Office, there are talks about accelerating the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and a new round of negotiations between the US and Russia is being prepared, likely in the Persian Gulf region, reports CNN, writes UNN.
Details
After the altercation in the Oval Office between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, "regardless of whether it was organized or not, Moscow, which has reacted with glee to the altercation in the White House, now expects that negotiations aimed at restoring US-Russian relations will continue, even accelerate, in the coming weeks," writes CNN.
"Nothing has been publicly announced. But private discussions are underway about the Trump-Putin summit, which has always been on the table, now being accelerated," the publication states.
It is reported that in Moscow, "optimism has also been restored" that "the complex negotiations to end the war in Ukraine will now take a back seat to a whole series of potentially lucrative US-Russian economic deals that are already being discussed behind closed doors".
CNN has learned that after the meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, "preparations are now underway for a second round of negotiations, which will take place soon, possibly also in a Persian Gulf state".
US, Russia agree to meet again after talks in Istanbul28.02.25, 09:23 • 24868 views