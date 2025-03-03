After the heated exchange in the Oval Office, there are talks about accelerating the Trump-Putin summit - CNN

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

April 3, 07:36 PM

April 3, 03:43 PM

April 3, 03:18 PM

April 3, 01:51 PM

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

After the heated exchange in the Oval Office, there are talks about accelerating the Trump-Putin summit - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38644 views

After the altercation in the Oval Office between Zelenskyy and Trump, Moscow hopes for a quick restoration of US-Russian relations. A new round of negotiations between Rubio and Lavrov is being prepared in the Persian Gulf region.

After the heated exchange in the Oval Office, there are talks about accelerating the Trump-Putin summit - CNN

After the altercation in the Oval Office, there are talks about accelerating the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and a new round of negotiations between the US and Russia is being prepared, likely in the Persian Gulf region, reports CNN, writes UNN.

Details

After the altercation in the Oval Office between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, "regardless of whether it was organized or not, Moscow, which has reacted with glee to the altercation in the White House, now expects that negotiations aimed at restoring US-Russian relations will continue, even accelerate, in the coming weeks," writes CNN.

"Nothing has been publicly announced. But private discussions are underway about the Trump-Putin summit, which has always been on the table, now being accelerated," the publication states.

It is reported that in Moscow, "optimism has also been restored" that "the complex negotiations to end the war in Ukraine will now take a back seat to a whole series of potentially lucrative US-Russian economic deals that are already being discussed behind closed doors".

CNN has learned that after the meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, "preparations are now underway for a second round of negotiations, which will take place soon, possibly also in a Persian Gulf state".

US, Russia agree to meet again after talks in Istanbul28.02.25, 09:23 • 24868 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Riyadh
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
