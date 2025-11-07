After mass protests in Tanzania, dozens of people were accused of treason – a crime punishable by death

ukenru
05:00 PM • 3398 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
03:49 PM • 9992 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 15486 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 16120 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 18789 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 18053 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 39432 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 35268 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 38053 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 29334 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 24682 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 32325 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 20340 views
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian11:56 AM • 14991 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 13414 views
Publications
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 15476 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 16111 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 18782 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 13698 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 39429 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Musician
Nicole Kidman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Belgium
Myrnohrad
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhoto05:09 PM • 964 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo05:00 PM • 3408 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 11007 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 20599 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 32605 views
Actual
Technology
Film
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
MiG-31

After mass protests in Tanzania, dozens of people were accused of treason – a crime punishable by death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1004 views

In Tanzania, authorities have charged dozens of protesters with treason after disputed elections. Among the 98 detainees brought to court in Dar es Salaam is blogger Jennifer "Niffer" Bilikwija.

After mass protests in Tanzania, dozens of people were accused of treason – a crime punishable by death

The Tanzanian authorities have charged dozens of protesters with treason following disputed elections last week. According to Bloomberg, at least 98 people, including many young men and women, were brought to court in Dar es Salaam, UNN reports.

Details

The suspects are accused of conspiracy to commit treason and treason – crimes punishable by death by hanging. The document states that they "intended to obstruct the 2025 general elections" and "damaged state property."

President Samia Suluhu Hassan received 98% of the votes, but the opposition called the elections a sham and accused security forces of killing more than 1,000 people.

New outbreak of the Marburg virus has been suspected in Tanzania: 8 out of 9 infected have died15.01.25, 16:08 • 32552 views

Among those detained is blogger Jennifer "Niffer" Bilikwija. Her mother recorded an emotional appeal to the president.

My whole family asked me to come and ask for your forgiveness. Niffer is the sole breadwinner of our family. I have nowhere else to go 

— said the mother.

Amnesty International, an organization that fights for human rights around the world, condemned the actions of the authorities.

Following the disputed elections, the Tanzanian authorities unleashed an escalation of repression against the public, journalists, and human rights defenders.

— said Irungu Houghton, the organization's director in Kenya.

The Tanzanian government denies human rights violations, and officials have not yet commented on the situation.

Recall

In late October, Tanzania was engulfed in mass protests during the presidential and parliamentary elections. The opposition reported almost 700 deaths during anti-government protests.

Despite the protests, Samia Suluhu Hassan was declared the winner of the presidential elections in Tanzania, securing her another term amid unrest across the country. 

On October 31, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine warned its citizens against visiting crowded places due to mass protests in Tanzania. 

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Bloggers
Tanzania
Bloomberg L.P.
Kenya