After mass protests in Tanzania, dozens of people were accused of treason – a crime punishable by death

The Tanzanian authorities have charged dozens of protesters with treason following disputed elections last week. According to Bloomberg, at least 98 people, including many young men and women, were brought to court in Dar es Salaam, UNN reports.

The suspects are accused of conspiracy to commit treason and treason – crimes punishable by death by hanging. The document states that they "intended to obstruct the 2025 general elections" and "damaged state property."

President Samia Suluhu Hassan received 98% of the votes, but the opposition called the elections a sham and accused security forces of killing more than 1,000 people.

Among those detained is blogger Jennifer "Niffer" Bilikwija. Her mother recorded an emotional appeal to the president.

My whole family asked me to come and ask for your forgiveness. Niffer is the sole breadwinner of our family. I have nowhere else to go — said the mother.

Amnesty International, an organization that fights for human rights around the world, condemned the actions of the authorities.

Following the disputed elections, the Tanzanian authorities unleashed an escalation of repression against the public, journalists, and human rights defenders. — said Irungu Houghton, the organization's director in Kenya.

The Tanzanian government denies human rights violations, and officials have not yet commented on the situation.

In late October, Tanzania was engulfed in mass protests during the presidential and parliamentary elections. The opposition reported almost 700 deaths during anti-government protests.

Despite the protests, Samia Suluhu Hassan was declared the winner of the presidential elections in Tanzania, securing her another term amid unrest across the country.

On October 31, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine warned its citizens against visiting crowded places due to mass protests in Tanzania.