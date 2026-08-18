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Adrien Brody and Sean Penn will star in a film about Ukrainian divers and the sabotage of Nord Stream

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8064 views

Adrien Brody and Sean Penn have landed the lead roles in Doug Liman’s film "Snake Island" about the sabotage of gas pipelines. Filming is underway in Croatia, and the movie will tell the story of a team of Ukrainian divers.

Adrien Brody and Sean Penn will star in a film about Ukrainian divers and the sabotage of Nord Stream

Actors Adrien Brody and Sean Penn have been cast in the lead roles in Doug Liman’s new film "Snake Island," which focuses on the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022. World of Reel reports, UNN writes.

Details

Filming is already underway in Croatia and, according to the outlet, is expected to be completed by the end of September. The film will tell the story of a team of Ukrainian divers carrying out a dangerous underwater mission amid escalating tensions on the eve of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Actor Sean Penn visited a combat unit performing tasks in the Donetsk direction18.03.26, 20:46 • 7983 views

The film’s plot is based on one of the most controversial episodes of the war—the blowing up of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in September 2022. The circumstances of the sabotage and the identities of all those involved in it remain the subject of international investigations.

The film will tell the story of Ukrainian divers

According to World of Reel, the investigation into the sabotage has recently taken a new turn. German prosecutors have charged a former Ukrainian serviceman in the case concerning the blowing up of the pipelines.

"Snake Island" will be Liman and Penn’s second joint project after the political thriller "Fair Game." The director is also known for "The Bourne Identity," "Edge of Tomorrow," and "American Made."

The new film’s director of photography will be Henry Braham, who worked on Liman’s three most recent films. According to the outlet, the project currently has no U.S. distribution studio.

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Stepan Haftko

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