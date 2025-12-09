Activities of the Reconstruction Investment Fund and expansion of US LNG procurement: Svyrydenko spoke with US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko had a substantive conversation with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The discussion focused on the Investment Fund for Reconstruction and the investment advisory company, expanding opportunities for Ukraine to purchase American LNG, and financial support, UNN reports.

... discussed the activities of the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction, which is an effective tool for attracting American investments to Ukraine. The Fund's investment advisor, Alvarez & Marsal, has already been appointed. The next step should be to identify priority projects for their implementation. - Svyrydenko reported.

US Reconstruction Investment Fund begins operations: first contribution made, and Ukraine will double it - Svyrydenko

According to her, special attention was paid to cooperation in the energy sector and expanding opportunities for Ukraine to purchase American LNG to meet the needs of Ukrainian consumers and strengthen Europe's energy security.

US sanctions will hinder the development of LNG projects in Russia - FT

The Prime Minister also welcomed the American sanctions against key Russian oil companies and their affiliates. They are effective and significantly affect the aggressor state's revenues that support the war against Ukraine.

Svyrydenko also thanked the US for its financial support, and thus for Ukraine's resilience and stability.

It is important for us to maintain existing financial instruments to support Ukraine's macro-financial stability, including through World Bank instruments, as well as the importance of approving a new IMF program for Ukraine for 2026-2029 and accelerating the adoption of the Reparations loan mechanism. - added the Prime Minister.

According to her, constructive work with our American partners continues, based unequivocally on the efforts of the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States to establish a just peace for Ukraine.