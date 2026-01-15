$43.180.08
Exclusive
08:19 AM
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
07:52 AM
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
06:16 AM
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
08:19 AM
Active cyclone brought another weather deterioration with snowfalls: what is the situation on the roads

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

An active cyclone from the northwest caused a deterioration in weather in the western and central regions of Ukraine, where up to 15 cm of snow fell. The main roads are passable, and more than 1000 units of equipment are working.

Active cyclone brought another weather deterioration with snowfalls: what is the situation on the roads

An active cyclone from the northwest caused a deterioration of weather conditions in the west and central regions of Ukraine, with up to 15 cm of snow falling in some places, but the main roads are passable, the Ministry of Development reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"The situation on state roads: passage is ensured, more than 1000 units of equipment are working," the Ministry of Development, which is responsible for infrastructure, noted.

According to the ministry, on the night of January 15, an active cyclone moved into the territory of Ukraine from the northwest, which caused a complication of weather conditions in the western and central regions. In these regions, according to the report, 6 to 15 cm of snow fell, and precipitation was accompanied by gusty winds and the formation of snow drifts.

"Heavy snowfalls are observed in Ternopil (up to 15 cm) and Chernivtsi (3-12 cm) regions. Moderate snow was recorded in Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Lviv, Rivne, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa regions. In the rest of Ukraine, there is no precipitation," the report says.

Small snowfalls were recorded in the pass areas - up to 6 cm overnight, in the Lviv region, snow with rain is observed in some places.

Road organizations perform a full range of winter works: clearing the roadway to its full width, clearing traffic interchanges, public transport stops, and treating the road surface with anti-icing materials.

"We urge drivers to be careful while driving, observe traffic rules and give preference to special road equipment," the ministry urged.

Julia Shramko

Society
