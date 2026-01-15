Active cyclone brought another weather deterioration with snowfalls: what is the situation on the roads

An active cyclone from the northwest caused a deterioration of weather conditions in the west and central regions of Ukraine, with up to 15 cm of snow falling in some places, but the main roads are passable, the Ministry of Development reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"The situation on state roads: passage is ensured, more than 1000 units of equipment are working," the Ministry of Development, which is responsible for infrastructure, noted.

According to the ministry, on the night of January 15, an active cyclone moved into the territory of Ukraine from the northwest, which caused a complication of weather conditions in the western and central regions. In these regions, according to the report, 6 to 15 cm of snow fell, and precipitation was accompanied by gusty winds and the formation of snow drifts.

"Heavy snowfalls are observed in Ternopil (up to 15 cm) and Chernivtsi (3-12 cm) regions. Moderate snow was recorded in Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Lviv, Rivne, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa regions. In the rest of Ukraine, there is no precipitation," the report says.

Small snowfalls were recorded in the pass areas - up to 6 cm overnight, in the Lviv region, snow with rain is observed in some places.

Road organizations perform a full range of winter works: clearing the roadway to its full width, clearing traffic interchanges, public transport stops, and treating the road surface with anti-icing materials.

"We urge drivers to be careful while driving, observe traffic rules and give preference to special road equipment," the ministry urged.

It will snow again in Ukraine: what will the weather be like on January 15