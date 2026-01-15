It will snow again in Ukraine: what will the weather be like on January 15

On Thursday, January 15, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

According to forecasters, precipitation is not expected only in most northern and Cherkasy regions, Transcarpathia and Prykarpattia, while in the rest of the territory, an atmospheric front and warmer moist air at high altitudes will cause precipitation in the form of snow and wet snow. Black ice will persist on the roads in some places.

The coldest is in the northern regions: during the day 10-15° below zero; the least frost is in Transcarpathia, Prykarpattia, the south and southeast of the country during the day within 0..-5°; in the rest of the territory it is moderately cold: during the daytime -7..-12° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Thursday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature is -13°...-11°.

