02:34 AM • 22060 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 22853 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 25431 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 26443 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 23506 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 20601 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
January 14, 02:35 PM • 18452 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
January 14, 01:56 PM • 15667 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM • 14949 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
January 14, 01:16 PM • 13066 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
It will snow again in Ukraine: what will the weather be like on January 15

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

On January 15, cloudy weather with clearings, snow and wet snow is expected in most of Ukraine. The air temperature will range from 0 to -15 degrees Celsius.

It will snow again in Ukraine: what will the weather be like on January 15

On Thursday, January 15, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This was reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, precipitation is not expected only in most northern and Cherkasy regions, Transcarpathia and Prykarpattia, while in the rest of the territory, an atmospheric front and warmer moist air at high altitudes will cause precipitation in the form of snow and wet snow. Black ice will persist on the roads in some places.

The coldest is in the northern regions: during the day 10-15° below zero; the least frost is in Transcarpathia, Prykarpattia, the south and southeast of the country during the day within 0..-5°; in the rest of the territory it is moderately cold: during the daytime -7..-12°

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Thursday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature is -13°...-11°.

