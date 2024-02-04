Acrobatic group brings Ukraine first medal at the World Championships in Qatar

Today, representatives of artistic swimming won the first medal for Ukraine at the World Championships, which are taking place in Qatar. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the national Olympic team of Ukraine, UNN writes.

The representatives of artistic swimming opened the tally of Ukrainian awards at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha (Qatar). Our acrobatic group consisting of Marta Fedina, Marina Alekseeva, Vlada Alekseeva, Oleksandra Goretska, Veronika Hryshko, Daria Moshinska, Anastasia Shmonina and Valeria Tyshchenko took the second step of the podium - the statement said.

The Ukrainians scored 243.3167 for their performance, showing the second result among the 12 teams participating in the final, losing 0.8600 points only to their rivals from China.

As noted, the silver medal won by the acrobatic group in Doha today was the 25th anniversary award of the Ukrainian national team in artistic swimming at the World Championships.

"For the first time, our synchronized swimmers won a world-class medal in Barcelona 2013. Since then, not a single World Championship has been without representatives of Ukraine on the podium," the statement reads.

Reportedly, Ukraine won a total of 3 gold, 7 silver and 15 bronze medals at the World Championships in artistic swimming.

The fight between Usyk and Fury for the world heavyweight title will take place on May 18 in Saudi Arabia