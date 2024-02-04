Acrobatic group brings Ukraine first medal at the World Championships in Qatar

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 107415 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115579 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158188 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161312 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259822 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175798 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166618 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148503 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231490 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113136 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 56900 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 64403 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 63078 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 41736 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 54235 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 259833 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231498 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217125 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242671 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229116 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 107427 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 82435 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 87705 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114901 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115715 views
Acrobatic group brings Ukraine first medal at the World Championships in Qatar

Acrobatic group brings Ukraine first medal at the World Championships in Qatar

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 75283 views

Ukraine's national swimming team won its first medal at the World Championships in Qatar, winning silver in the group competition.

Today, representatives of artistic swimming won the first medal for Ukraine at the World Championships, which are taking place in Qatar. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the national Olympic team of Ukraine, UNN writes. 

The representatives of artistic swimming opened the tally of Ukrainian awards at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha (Qatar). Our acrobatic group consisting of Marta Fedina, Marina Alekseeva, Vlada Alekseeva, Oleksandra Goretska, Veronika Hryshko, Daria Moshinska, Anastasia Shmonina and Valeria Tyshchenko took the second step of the podium

- the statement said.

The Ukrainians scored 243.3167 for their performance, showing the second result among the 12 teams participating in the final, losing 0.8600 points only to their rivals from China.

As noted, the silver medal won by the acrobatic group in Doha today was the 25th anniversary award of the Ukrainian national team in artistic swimming at the World Championships.

"For the first time, our synchronized swimmers won a world-class medal in Barcelona 2013. Since then, not a single World Championship has been without representatives of Ukraine on the podium," the statement reads. 

Reportedly, Ukraine won a total of 3 gold, 7 silver and 15 bronze medals at the World Championships in artistic swimming.

The fight between Usyk and Fury for the world heavyweight title will take place on May 18 in Saudi Arabia04.02.24, 12:38 • 31508 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Sports
katarQatar
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine
oleksandr-usykOleksandr Usyk

