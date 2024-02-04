The fight between Usyk and Fury for the world heavyweight title will take place on May 18 in Saudi Arabia

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will meet in the ring on May 18. The Ukrainian and the Briton will fight for the title of absolute world heavyweight champion. This was announced by Fury's promoters Queensberry Promotions, reports UNN.

Details

The undisputed heavyweight championship fight between @Tyson_Fury and @usykaa has been postponed to May 18 in Riyadh. - the statement reads

.

Optional

On the evening of February 2, representatives of the British boxer Queensberry Promotions announced the cancellation of the fight on their official resources, including the Instagram platform. On the latter, they published the same dissection that led to the fight's cancellation.

It should be noted that the fight between Usyk and Fury was supposed to determine the absolute world heavyweight champion. It is not yet known when the historic boxing match will take place.

According to media reports, the Ukrainian boxer is considering a fight with Filip Hrgovic. The Croatian is a mandatory contender to meet the Ukrainian for the IBF title.

Recall

The fight between Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk and British boxer Tyson Fury was supposed to take place on February 17. However, on Friday, February 2, Fury suffered a cut above his eye during a preparatory sparring session. The boxer received stitches, but due to this injury, he will not have time to prepare for the fight scheduled for February 17.