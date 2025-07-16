$41.840.05
Accountant and Auditor Day of Ukraine, International Drag Culture Day, PR Specialist Day: what is celebrated on July 16 16 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

On July 16, Ukraine celebrates Accountant and Auditor Day, and worldwide – PR Specialist Day, International Drag Culture Day, Hot Dog Day, and World Snake Day. Also on this day, the memory of the holy martyr Athenogenes is honored.

Accountant and Auditor Day of Ukraine, International Drag Culture Day, PR Specialist Day: what is celebrated on July 16

Today, July 16, accountants and auditors celebrate their professional holiday in Ukraine, while the world celebrates PR Specialist Day, International Drag Culture Day, and snack lovers can join the celebration of Hot Dog Day, writes UNN.

Details

International Drag Culture Day

International Drag Culture Day, celebrated annually on July 16, was created to celebrate and shed light on drag culture worldwide. This day aims to highlight the evolution of drag from a marginalized form of expression to a more mainstream art form.

The purpose of this day is to emphasize the importance and influence of drag culture on society, to celebrate the vibrancy and creativity it brings. Drag culture is a form of self-expression that often involves creating vivid images through costumes, makeup, wigs, and acting.

Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour15.07.25, 10:20

PR Specialist Day

Every year on July 16, World PR Day is celebrated. This day is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating public relations and communications as a profession, promoting a unified global agenda for improving understanding and effective use of PR in the world.

A PR specialist is a modern profession that involves the ability to create an image and properly present brands, politicians, businessmen, artists, athletes, etc. The tasks of a PR specialist include finding the right contacts, negotiating, organizing press conferences, establishing communication between a business (person) and the target audience, and much more.

Hot Dog Day

On the third Wednesday of July, the USA celebrates a national holiday – Hot Dog Day, established by the US Chamber of Commerce in 1957.

The hot dog is called the national dish of the USA, although, in reality, this is not entirely true. Buns with a sausage inside began to be served to visitors of taverns and fairs in Germany at the end of the 15th century.

It was German immigrants in the second half of the 19th century who brought hot dogs to the USA, where they became a cult dish and one of the symbols of fast food.

The average American eats 60 hot dogs a year. The record for hot dog eating belongs to Joey Chestnut – the man ate 69 buns with sausage in ten minutes.

The most expensive hot dog was sold for two thousand dollars.

Quick and satisfying snack for every day: top 5 unusual hot dog recipes26.06.25, 13:14

World Snake Day

Also, July 16 marks World Snake Day. An important environmental event aimed at drawing humanity's attention to the need to preserve the diversity of the snake population on Earth.

The importance of snakes for the balance of the planet's ecosystem lies in the fact that they regulate the population of insects, small amphibians, and mammals.

The largest venomous snake in the world is the king cobra, which can reach 6 meters in length, and the most non-venomous is the reticulated python. It can grow up to 12 meters in length.

20 people, including five children, have been bitten by snakes since spring: where are most of them?03.07.25, 11:38

Accountant and Auditor Day of Ukraine

Every year since 2004, Accountant and Auditor Day of Ukraine has been celebrated in Ukraine, established for the significant contribution of accounting service employees to the development of financial and economic activities of enterprises, institutions, and organizations, and the growth of the national economy.

Also on this day in 1998, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law "On Accounting and Financial Reporting in Ukraine."

The need for accounting for income and expenses arose in ancient times, when people first exchanged certain goods and resources, and later began to sell and buy them.

Millions of hryvnias stolen from Ukrainian companies' accounts: group of cybercriminals detained14.07.25, 16:27

Church holiday

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the holy martyr Athenogenes and his 10 disciples.

Athenogenes was a preacher, theologian, and bishop in the city of Sebaste in Asia Minor.

During the intensification of persecutions against Christians, by order of the local ruler, Athenogenes and his disciples were seized and ordered to sacrifice to pagan gods. The bishop and his disciples refused to do so. They were tortured long and cruelly, and then executed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEvents
United States Chamber of Commerce
Verkhovna Rada
United States
Ukraine
