About 7,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war are in Russia - Zelenskyy

02:24 PM • 2340 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
12:44 PM • 7350 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
12:18 PM • 11087 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
11:01 AM • 11153 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 13078 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 13584 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 13415 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 25579 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 42510 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 37618 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
Popular news
China could call Putin and end the war - US Ambassador to NATOFebruary 14, 06:29 AM • 4542 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic Iskander missile, 91 out of 112 drones neutralized overnightFebruary 14, 06:46 AM • 4692 views
In Kyiv, some residential buildings have heating again after the enemy attackFebruary 14, 06:55 AM • 5066 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has made many compromises - Putin and his friends are not in prisonFebruary 14, 07:28 AM • 3366 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 9386 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 68507 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 101532 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 63769 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 81802 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 122685 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 9472 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 12635 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 16064 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 38757 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 38040 views
About 7,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war are in Russia - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that about 7,000 Ukrainian servicemen are in Russian captivity. More than 4,000 Russian prisoners of war are being held in Ukraine.

About 7,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war are in Russia - Zelenskyy

Approximately 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers are in Russian captivity, while over 4,000 Russian prisoners of war are in Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

They (the Russians - ed.) currently have approximately 7,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war. We currently have over 4,000. We can conduct an exchange if they are ready for an all-for-all exchange. If they say: "1,000 for 1,000," then fine. Not great, but fine. If they are ready to exchange even 100 for 100... of course. Any step in this direction is a positive decision

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

The Coordination Headquarters for the first time published data on over 10,000 Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine over almost four years of war. In the incomplete year 2025, more Russians were captured than in 2022 and 2023 combined.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

