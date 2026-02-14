About 7,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war are in Russia - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that about 7,000 Ukrainian servicemen are in Russian captivity. More than 4,000 Russian prisoners of war are being held in Ukraine.
Approximately 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers are in Russian captivity, while over 4,000 Russian prisoners of war are in Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, as reported by UNN.
Details
They (the Russians - ed.) currently have approximately 7,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war. We currently have over 4,000. We can conduct an exchange if they are ready for an all-for-all exchange. If they say: "1,000 for 1,000," then fine. Not great, but fine. If they are ready to exchange even 100 for 100... of course. Any step in this direction is a positive decision
Recall
The Coordination Headquarters for the first time published data on over 10,000 Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine over almost four years of war. In the incomplete year 2025, more Russians were captured than in 2022 and 2023 combined.