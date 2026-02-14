About 7,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war are in Russia - Zelenskyy

Approximately 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers are in Russian captivity, while over 4,000 Russian prisoners of war are in Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

They (the Russians - ed.) currently have approximately 7,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war. We currently have over 4,000. We can conduct an exchange if they are ready for an all-for-all exchange. If they say: "1,000 for 1,000," then fine. Not great, but fine. If they are ready to exchange even 100 for 100... of course. Any step in this direction is a positive decision - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

The Coordination Headquarters for the first time published data on over 10,000 Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine over almost four years of war. In the incomplete year 2025, more Russians were captured than in 2022 and 2023 combined.