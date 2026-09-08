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About 180 targets and 90% shot down: Zelenskyy spoke about the work of air defense this night

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Air defense destroyed more than 30 cruise missiles and 90% of approximately 180 targets. The President stated the need for anti-ballistic missiles.

About 180 targets and 90% shot down: Zelenskyy spoke about the work of air defense this night

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the results of the Ukrainian air defense forces’ work during the overnight attack and the need for additional missiles. He also commented on the visits of American negotiators to moscow and Kyiv. The President of Ukraine said this while speaking with journalists, reports UNN.

Details

Answering journalists’ questions, the president thanked the American side for participating in the negotiations.

We thank the American side for, first of all, unblocking the negotiations between us, between Ukrainians and Russians. And this visit is confirmation of that

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The president also reported on the consequences of the overnight attack, during which people were injured and killed, and emphasized Ukraine’s need for air defense missiles, in particular anti-ballistic missiles.

Second, we had a very difficult night today. Many people were injured. There are also fatalities. My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones. We spoke about the shortage we have, which is being felt with regard to the winter package, the package of anti-ballistic missiles. For example, today our Air Force worked quite well. They shot down few ballistic missiles. You know the reason why. But, for example, they shot down more than three dozen Cruise Missiles (cruise missiles, ed.). Right? And it is important that they shot down all these missiles, with only one not shot down. And there were about 180 targets in total, 90% shot down. A good result. Is it sufficient? No. Missiles are needed; you know about them

- the president emphasized.

We remind you

As a result of Russia’s overnight attack on Kyiv, two people were killed, 16 were injured, and more than 50 facilities were damaged. Rescue operations are continuing at seven locations.

Alla Kiosak

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