Aalborg Airport in Denmark reopens after another drone-related closure

Airspace over Aalborg Airport in Denmark was reopened on Friday morning after being closed for the second night in a row due to suspected drone activity, police said, according to UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

"Airspace over Aalborg Airport was reopened on Friday at 00:35 (01:35 Kyiv time) after being closed due to drone activity," police said in a post on X.

Airspace over Aalborg Airport was closed almost an hour earlier at 23:40 local time (00:40 Kyiv time) on Thursday after a suspected drone sighting in the area, police told news agency Ritzau.

Denmark's airport closed for the third time due to drones

The previous evening, Aalborg Airport, used for commercial and military flights, was closed for approximately three hours due to drones in its airspace. This happened just days after the country's main airport in Copenhagen was closed due to drone sightings, which have raised security concerns in Europe.

Rutte supported Trump on shooting down Russian planes and drones violating NATO airspace if necessary

Denmark's defense minister said on Thursday that the nightly drone flights were hybrid attacks, combining military and covert tactics, and aimed at spreading fear.

Denmark considers drone activity over airports a "hybrid attack"

Danish officials said it was still unclear who was behind the incidents, and Denmark had not yet decided whether to invoke Article 4 of the NATO Charter, which allows members to request consultations on any security matters.