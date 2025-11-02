A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9

After a tense October, November opens with a wave of new events. This week is full of astrological shifts that can change the course of events not only on a private but also on a global scale. We are entering a period where old structures are beginning to falter, and new ones are just forming, professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers specifically.

Mercury prepares for retrograde

On November 9, Mercury will begin its retrograde motion, which will last until November 29. Therefore, this week is the last chance to act actively: sign documents, negotiate, buy equipment, or plan trips.

After the retrograde reversal, delays, misunderstandings, technical failures, and informational confusion will reappear.

Full Moon in Taurus — energy of instability

On November 5 at 15:19 (Kyiv time), the full moon will occur in the sign of Taurus. The Sun will be in Scorpio, creating an opposition to the Moon. This full moon is one of the strongest of the year.

It can bring emotional exhaustion, decreased immunity, and a crisis in financial matters. On the same day, Mars in Sagittarius will oppose Uranus, symbolizing sudden explosions, aggression, accidents, and problems with electricity or fire.

Past disputes that have accumulated over previous weeks may flare up with renewed vigor. Be extremely careful: November 4-5 are days of increased danger. Avoid conflicts, risky decisions, and any rash actions.

Destruction and renewal

This aspect is a symbol of the clash between old and new, the struggle between chaos and order.

At the global level, it can manifest itself in the escalation of military conflicts, the destruction of energy infrastructure, power outages, and industrial accidents. However, this tension is not destructive without meaning - it purifies.

Mars receives support from Pluto, which means that even through destruction, a new constructive force begins to sprout. After emotional storms, what has a true foundation will remain.

Balance between Jupiter and Saturn

Against the background of all crises, a powerful trine of Jupiter and Saturn acts - a stabilizing energy that forms the internal framework of the week.

It provides an opportunity to find balance, rely on wisdom, experience, and faith.

For those who think strategically, this period will open the way to understanding and long-term solutions.

Emotional background: depth of feelings and jealousy

From November 7, the Moon moves from Libra to Scorpio, and our feelings intensify. From November 8, Venus squares Pluto, activating passion, jealousy, and the struggle for power in relationships.

This is a time when we can feel a storm of emotions - from tenderness to anger. Be careful: betrayal, lies, or aggression these days can have long-term consequences.

It is better to use this energy for sincere conversations, deep cleansing of the heart, creativity, or meditation.

Global and collective context

At the global level, this week is marked by an exacerbation of contradictions, but at the same time - a desire for peace. Mars in harmony with Pluto maintains a balance of power, not allowing chaos to engulf everything.

The world is going through a fiery purification that forms new rules, new alliances, and a new reality.

Conclusion

The week of November 3-9 is a period of tension, deep insights, and rebirth. Outside - a storm, inside - a need for silence.

Those who can maintain self-control, spiritual depth, and calm will see the truth amidst the noise. This week is purification through awareness. Don't be afraid to look into the depths, because that is where new strength is born.

Aries

The week will bring you a lot of energy and determination. The main thing is not to rush and not to succumb to emotions. Avoid sharp reactions, especially in communication. If you direct your strength to a cause, you will get an excellent result.

Taurus

A period of strong emotions. The full moon activates your feelings - you may perceive the words of others more sharply. But now is the chance to let go of grievances and cleanse your heart. Don't waste energy on arguments - listen to yourself.

Gemini

The week will bring you unexpected changes. It may seem that everything is not going according to plan, but precisely because of this, new opportunities will appear. Don't argue - look for flexibility and lightness. Remember: your strength is in words and understanding.

Cancer

You need peace and self-care now. Avoid overwork - stay at home, with your family. Minor domestic troubles may arise, but everything will be resolved if you don't react emotionally.

Leo

The week may stir up family or domestic affairs. Someone will need your support. Don't take everything on yourself - learn to trust. At the end of the week, there will be a good opportunity to make peace or find peace of mind.

Virgo

Interesting opportunities for new acquaintances and learning are opening up before you. But don't overload yourself with information - choose only what is really important. The main thing is not to lose your inner balance.

Libra

The week can bring both financial luck and the temptation to spend too much. Be careful with money and don't trust promises. At the end of the week, find time for joy - your inner balance will be restored.

Scorpio

You are in the center of events. Feelings are heightened, and energy is overflowing. This can be a period of great passions and decisions. The main thing is not to burn bridges. If you direct your strength to creativity and deep self-work - the result will be impressive.

Sagittarius

You may feel tension and dissatisfaction. Avoid impulsive actions. Everything that seems like a loss will eventually turn out to be a cleansing. Let life show you what is truly important to you.

Capricorn

There is a lot of movement around you, new people and events. Not everyone can be trusted - someone may let you down. At the same time, this is a great time to implement your plans. If you act with a cool head, success is guaranteed.

Aquarius

Your wisdom will manifest especially strongly now. People may turn to you for advice. But don't take on other people's emotions - protect your own boundaries. Spend the weekend calmly, restore your strength.

Pisces

The week brings a deep re-evaluation - you seem to be looking at the world with new eyes. You can realize something important, understand the true causes of events. Avoid quarrels - you need peace, water, and silence.

